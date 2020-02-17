Gratus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 345,479 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Amarin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 19.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Amarin by 15.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amarin by 9,893.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

