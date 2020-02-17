Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

