Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,388.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $28.44 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37.

