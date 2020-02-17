GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 32,790,000 shares. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,936 shares. GoPro has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.