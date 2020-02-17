GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 32,790,000 shares. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,936 shares. GoPro has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.