Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) Insider Rupert Sanderson Acquires 2,500 Shares

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,875 ($6,412.79).
Good Energy Group stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 183 ($2.41). 27,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.87. Good Energy Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.89 ($3.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 million and a PE ratio of 23.46.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
