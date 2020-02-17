Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) Insider Rupert Sanderson Acquires 2,500 Shares

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,875 ($6,412.79).

Good Energy Group stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 183 ($2.41). 27,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.87. Good Energy Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.89 ($3.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 million and a PE ratio of 23.46.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

