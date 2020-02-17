Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.52% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $195,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,709,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,026 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,888,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,116,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,290,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,397. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

