Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 115 Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 107 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

