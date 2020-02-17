Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 243.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,483. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

