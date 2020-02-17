GoByte Market Capitalization Reaches $278,959.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. GoByte has a market cap of $278,959.00 and approximately $9,011.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000099 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,945,856 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

