Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.10 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

