Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $104,418,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,817,000 after purchasing an additional 413,971 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Aramark by 97.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.