Globeflex Capital L P Invests $1.10 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1,076.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $73.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.