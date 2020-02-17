Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

