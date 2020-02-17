Globeflex Capital L P Buys 17,893 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $27.76 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

