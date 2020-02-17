Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global Medical REIT worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. 203,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

