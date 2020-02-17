Glassman Wealth Services Buys 1,000 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 617.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of HRTX opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.