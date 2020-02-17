Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 896 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Exelon were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

EXC stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

