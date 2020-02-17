GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. 19,823 shares of the stock traded hands. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

