Gexan (GEX) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market capitalization of $56,250.00 and approximately $3,658.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gexan has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.67 or 0.01117292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00043652 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00213712 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004264 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,911,468 coins and its circulating supply is 2,594,678 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.