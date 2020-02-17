Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gevo.

GEVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 93,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.18. Gevo has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

