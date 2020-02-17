Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,928.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,817.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

