GeoCoin Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $657,451.00 and $1,754.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00724628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00070936 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006124 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007293 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

