Genesis Vision Reaches Market Cap of $5.98 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $5.98 million and $1.95 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00014113 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.03085848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00233090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00148769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Hotbit, Kucoin and Ovis. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

