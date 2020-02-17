GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Update

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
NYSE GCP opened at $23.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.
GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
