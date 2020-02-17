GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Update

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 520,107 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

