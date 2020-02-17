GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 133,487 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of CTB opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

CTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.