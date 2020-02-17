Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 433,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,307 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Future Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 490.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

