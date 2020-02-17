Function X Market Capitalization Reaches $16.78 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $16.78 million and $2.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043584 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00070320 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00090206 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,922.67 or 1.00973734 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001295 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,774,092 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

