Function X Market Capitalization Reaches $16.78 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $16.78 million and $2.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043584 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00070320 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00090206 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,922.67 or 1.00973734 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- OKCash (OK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001295 BTC.
About Function X
Function X Token Trading
Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
