Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,563.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after buying an additional 1,245,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

FMS traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 186,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

