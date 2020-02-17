Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.73 ($90.39).

FRA:FRA traded up €1.18 ($1.37) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €69.54 ($80.86). 62,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €71.22 and a 200 day moving average of €74.70.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

