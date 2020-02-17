Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $76.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 195,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 914.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Fox Factory by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

