Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.64 Million

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce sales of $180.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.04 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $156.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $745.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.50 million to $746.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $817.05 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fox Factory.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after buying an additional 519,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. 195,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

