Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Update

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 30,270,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 2,349,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $78,607,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FOX by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,230 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

