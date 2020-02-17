Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020 // Comments off

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.58, 25,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 25,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

In other Founders Advantage Capital news, Director Christopher Mark Kayat bought 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,018,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,773,000. Also, Director J. R. Kingsley Ward bought 199,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$296,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,694.34. Insiders have acquired 245,400 shares of company stock valued at $355,182 over the last 90 days.

About Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.