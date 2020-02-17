Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.58, 25,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 25,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

In other Founders Advantage Capital news, Director Christopher Mark Kayat bought 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,018,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,773,000. Also, Director J. R. Kingsley Ward bought 199,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$296,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,694.34. Insiders have acquired 245,400 shares of company stock valued at $355,182 over the last 90 days.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

