Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zelman & Associates cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 967,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

