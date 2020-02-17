Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.75 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.18.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $876.37 million, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 2.35. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Forterra by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 201,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forterra by 1,614.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.