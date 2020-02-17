Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $29.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,717,000 after buying an additional 452,435 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,524,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 293,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 519,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

