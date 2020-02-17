FLETA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.82 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a market cap of $5.67 million and $1.82 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,164,890 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

