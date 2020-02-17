Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Five Below worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,980. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.