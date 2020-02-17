FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 511,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 191.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,123. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

