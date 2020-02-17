First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

First Business Financial Services stock remained flat at $$25.82 during midday trading on Friday. 10,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. Research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

