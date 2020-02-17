Finning International (TSE:FTT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

TSE:FTT opened at C$21.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.47. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$21.17 and a 1-year high of C$26.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose purchased 2,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,597.40. Insiders sold a total of 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284 over the last three months.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

