Fiera Capital Corp Has $696,000 Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,461,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,978,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 442,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 554,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,550 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last 90 days.

A opened at $85.82 on Monday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

