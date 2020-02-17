Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,394 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,257 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $47.23 on Monday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

