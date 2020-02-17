FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FNHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FedNat by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FedNat by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FedNat by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in FedNat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FedNat by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNHC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,390 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. FedNat has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. FedNat’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

