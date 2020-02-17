Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $140.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.50.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT opened at $127.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.