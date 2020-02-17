Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report $238.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.76 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $232.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $967.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $929.44 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.14 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,278 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.36. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $141.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.