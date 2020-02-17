Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $109,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $214.18 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $610.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

