Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

FB stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,741,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,891,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

