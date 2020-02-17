Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,284,000 after acquiring an additional 148,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244,730. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.