Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 928,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $115.43 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

